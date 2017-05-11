82°
Hammond teen killed in single vehicle crash on LA 1054
TANGIPAHOA PARISH –Police say a Hammond teenager was killed in a single vehicle crash on LA 1054 Thursday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on LA 1054 just south of LA 16. Police say Nathan Daniel Arnold, 18, was driving a pickup northbound on LA 1054 when “for reasons still under investigation” traveled off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Police say Arnold was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
“As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology tests will be conducted.
