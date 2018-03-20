Hammond shooting suspect arrested in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of shooting a person several times last week in Hammond.

According to the Hammond Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on March 16 around 11:00 a.m. at the Royal Tire Shop on West Thomas Street. Detectives learned that the victim had been shot multiple times, and that Kenneth Albritton was responsible.

The victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center in stable condition.

A warrant was obtained for Albritton, who was arrested by EBRSO around 9:00 p.m. that same evening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information involving the incident is asked to contact Detective Myles Miller at (985) 277-5741.