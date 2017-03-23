83°
Hammond school to close Friday due to Norovirus outbreak

March 23, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
HAMMOND- Hammond Westside Montessori School will be closed on Friday, March 24 due to students developing symptoms of the Norovirus.

According to school officials, more than 300 students were not in class on Thursday due to the virus. Entire classes have been missing class since last Friday. 

Superintendent of the Tangipahoa Parish School System, Mark Kolwe, announced the closure on Thursday afternoon.

The Norovirus is commonly known as the winter vomiting bug. School officials say the closure will allow for the facility and buses to be sanitized in preparation for school to reopen on Monday, March 27 in an effort to break the cycle of the virus.

Parents are advised to check the school system website.

