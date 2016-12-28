Hammond Police looking for suspect in early morning murder

Image via Google Maps

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is investigating the murder of a 22-year-old that happened Wednesday morning.

Hammond Police said the victim was shot and killed around 2 a.m. at 54 Whitmar Drive. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police have several leads, but no suspects have been identified yet. The motive is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Ronney Domiano at 985-277-5739 or Detective Corey Morse at 985-277-5841.