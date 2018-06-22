82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond PD officer shoots himself in the foot, rushed to Baton Rouge hospital

Friday, June 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

WALKER - A police officer is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the foot while getting ready for work Friday.

Hammond Police Chief James Stewart confirmed an officer was loading his shotgun into his car for duty when he dropped the weapon and it went off around 6:30 p.m.

Stewart said the incident happened in Walker where the officer lives. The officer was getting ready to head to Hammond for work.

The officer was transported to the hospital and is in good condition with a serious wound to his foot, according to officials. He is receiving X-rays and further diagnoses.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

