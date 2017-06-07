Hammond motorcyclist killed in head-on crash near LA 22

Photo: Google Maps

HAMMOND - Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash on Pumpkin Center Road Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Jason Spence of Hammond was traveling south on Pumpkin Center Road north of LA 22 around 6 a.m. Wednesday. It was at this time that a 2004 Toyota Sequoia driven by 51-year-old Lesley Dutreix crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into Spence's 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Spence sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office. Dutreix was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers and taken to the police crime lab for testing.

Dutreix was cited for improper lane usage and the police will consult with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office in reference to any additional criminal or traffic charges at the completion of the investigation.