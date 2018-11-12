57°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond-area high school closed due to possible threat
HAMMOND - Hammond High Magnet School is closed today due to a possible threat on campus.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish School System, the threat is only in place for Hammond High Magnet.
The school system said law enforcement has been notified. Officials say the school will remain closed until further notice.
Principal Shelly Gayos told the Hammond Daily Star school buses were rerouted to take students back home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University to start classes late, Lab School closes due to power...
-
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Barber Street
-
Hundreds gather at American Legion Post to honor Veterans
-
LSU commemorates Veterans Day with Memorial Oak Grove rededication
-
Controversy over new Opioid that is 1000 times stronger than Morphine