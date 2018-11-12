Hammond-area high school closed due to possible threat

HAMMOND - Hammond High Magnet School is closed today due to a possible threat on campus.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish School System, the threat is only in place for Hammond High Magnet.

The school system said law enforcement has been notified. Officials say the school will remain closed until further notice.

Principal Shelly Gayos told the Hammond Daily Star school buses were rerouted to take students back home.