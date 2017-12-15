47°
Hammer-wielding robbers smash glass cases at Wal-Mart, chase away employee

Friday, December 15 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

SLIDELL - A pair of robbers made off with nearly $10,000 in electronic devices after they smashed out the glass cases at Wal-Mart and chased away an employee who tried to step in.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the two suspects enter the store on Natchez Drive Monday morning and began smashing glass cases in the electronics section. 

Surveillance video from the scene shows a Wal-Mart employee attempting to intervene, but he's chased away when one of the thieves begins to threaten him with a hammer in hand. The two then ran out of the store with about $10,000 in iPads, Apple TVs, and Playstation 4 game consoles, hopping into a getaway car in the parking lot.

The suspects are described as two black males in their 20s or 30s. The vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored Kia or Hyundai.

Slidell Police is asking for anyone with information to contact them at 985-646-4348.

