'Hamilton' headed to New Orleans Saenger Theatre

NEW ORLEANS - The hit Broadway musical Hamilton will make its way to New Orleans as part of the 2018 – 2019 season at the Saenger Theatre.

According to a WWLTV report, performance dates and how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later time.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

