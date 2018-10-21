72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Halloween' scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales

5 hours 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 October 21, 2018 11:35 AM October 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Forty years later, Michael Myers is still drawing huge audiences to the movie theaters for a good scare. "Halloween" has opened in first place with an estimated $77.5 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to Universal Pictures on Sunday.
  
David Gordon Green directed the "Halloween" sequel which brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers. It's the second highest horror opening of all time, behind last year's "It."
  
It was also enough to bump the comic-book film "Venom" out of the No. 1 spot and into third place in its third weekend in theaters with $18.1 million. Meanwhile "A Star Is Born" held on to the second place spot for its third weekend with $19.3 million.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days