Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians, traffic study says

2 hours 8 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 12:04 PM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Trick-or-treaters beware: Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians and children face the greatest danger.
  
A new study finds a 43 percent higher risk of pedestrian deaths on Halloween night than on other nights near that date.
  
The research was based on four decades of U.S. traffic data, including 608 pedestrian deaths on 42 Halloweens.
  
Results were published online Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics.
  
Kids aged 4 to 8 faced the highest risks: There were 55 Halloween deaths in this age range compared with just 11 on control days.

