37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Half ton of fun: Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona turning 2

3 hours 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 January 21, 2019 5:44 AM January 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

CINCINNATI (AP) - Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo's famed prematurely born hippo will soon turn 2 years old. The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona's latest milestone.

The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds. Round-the-clock critical care and outside help including from the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Cincinnati Children's hospital enabled Fiona to not only survive, but to thrive as a social media sensation.

The zoo last month reported she had reached 1,000 pounds. Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the weather outlook isn't good for Fiona to be outside on her birthday, but a behind-the-scenes party is planned that will be shared on social media along with a two-year highlights video.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days