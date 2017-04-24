62°
Haley won't rule out strike vs North Korea for nuke testing

1 hour 48 minutes 10 seconds ago April 24, 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24 2017 April 24, 2017 7:15 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, isn't ruling out a U.S. strike against North Korea if Pyongyang tests another nuclear device.

Haley spoke on several television networks Monday morning, praising China's involvement in trying to pressure North Korea to cease missile testing and criticized its leader, Kim Jong Un, as unstable and paranoid.

Haley said that "we are not going to do something unless he gives us reason to do something," such as attacking a U.S. military base or using an intercontinental ballistic missile.

When asked what would happen if North Korea tests another missile or nuclear device, Haley told NBC: "I think then the president steps in and decides what's going to happen."

