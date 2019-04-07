Gymnastics advances to NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE - The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team secured the Baton Rouge Regional championship and advanced to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, April 19-20.

This is LSU's 13th NCAA regional title and 30th trip to the NCAA Championship meet. Despite injuries and illness hitting the LSU lineup, the Tigers persevered and scored a 197.500 to win.

No. 6 Utah will also join LSU in Fort Worth,Texas. The Utes claimed the programs 13th NCAA regional title after placing second in the four-team regional.

Individual (includes top six and all LSU competitors)

All-Around — T1. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, MaKenna Merrell-Giles, Utah, 39.600; 3. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 39.575; 4. Lexy Ramler, Minnesota, 39.500; 5. Kari Lee, Utah, 39.400; 6. Derrian Gobourne, Auburn, 39.200.

Vault — T1. MaKenna Merrell-Giles, MyKayla Skinner, Utah, 9.925; T3. Sarah Finnegan, Kennedi Edney, LSU, Drew Watson, Auburn, Ona Loper, Minnesota, 9.90; T8. Ruby Harrold, McKenna Kelley, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.85; T17. Julianna Cannamela, LSU, 9.80.

Bars — 1. Ivy Lu, Minnesota, 9.975; 2. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.95; 3. Lexy Ramler, Minnesota, 9.925; 4. MaKenna Merrell-Giles, Utah, 9.90; T5. Kennedi Edney, LSU, Missy Reinstadtler, Utah, 9.875; T7. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.85; T9. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.825; T11. Bailey Ferrer, LSU, 9.80; T18. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.725.

Beam — 1. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.95; T2. Reagan Campbell, LSU, Lexy Ramler, Minnesota, 9.925; T4. Kennedi Edney, LSU, Kari Lee, Utah, Tiarre Sales, Minnesota, 9.90; T7. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.875; T11. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.85; T19. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.775.