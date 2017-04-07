Guy Mistretta named new Dutchtown High School football coach

ASCENSION - Dutchtown High School has announced the hiring of Guy Mistretta as the new head football coach and athletic director.

According to school officials, Mistretta will be the second coach in the history of the Griffins' program after Benny Saia announced his retirement last month. Mistretta will be introduced at the Ascension Parish School Board meeting on April 18.

School officials say Mistretta will transition from his current position to Ascension Parish as soon as possible.

Mistretta has 26 years of coaching experience including 13 years as a head football coach and 13 years as a head wrestling coach. As a football coach, he compiled an 116-44 overall record with 13 playoff appearances, five district championships, and two state championships. He also led his wrestling teams to six state championships and three state runner-up titles.

"Coach Mistretta's accomplishments speak for themselves, and we are fortunate to welcome him into the Griffin family," Dutchtown High School Principal Carli Francois said.

Mistretta said that he is excited and honored to hold the position.

"Both Dutchtown High School and the community have outstanding reputations. As excited as I am about this opportunity, I am also humbled to be following in Coach Benny Saia's footsteps," Mistretta said.

Mistretta coached at Redemptorist High School from 1991 until 2010, The Dunham School from 2011 until 2013, and Livonia High School since 2014.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and has taught physical education, environmental science, physical science and Louisiana history.