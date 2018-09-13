Gutierrez says Trump 'dead wrong' on Hurricane Maria death toll

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez says President Donald Trump is "dead wrong" when he claims 3,000 people didn't die from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year and when he claims the federal government's response was a success.

Trump on Thursday tweeted "3,000 people did not die" in Puerto Rico and called the death count a move by Democrats to make him look bad. Gutierrez says, "Even though the president dropped the ball he is now doing a victory dance in the end zone.

Or should we call it the dead zone?" The mayor of Puerto Rico's capital calls Trump "delusional, paranoid, and unhinged from any sense of reality." Trump's tweets came as the Carolinas braced for Hurricane Florence, which could drench the homes of up to 10 million people.