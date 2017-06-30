Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead

NEW YORK - A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.

According to a law enforcement official, the shooter was wearing a lab coat and had the rifle concealed inside it. The official was not authorized to speak on an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police were still trying to identify how many people had been shot. Emergency crews had been kept from going inside the hospital while the shooter was at large.