Gunman identified in deadly mass shooting in Illinois
AURORA, Ill. - The chief of police says five people were killed and five officers were wounded in a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.
Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters that 45-year-old Gary Martin also shot and wounded five police officers in the attack Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.
Ziman said Martin was also killed.
Workers at the plant earlier said Martin was employed there. One of the employees says he recognized Martin as the gunman, adding he had a "pistol with a laser."
Aurora is about 40 miles west of Chicago.
