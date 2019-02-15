Gunman identified in deadly mass shooting in Illinois

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters that 45-year-old Gary Martin also shot and wounded five police officers in the attack Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

Ziman said Martin was also killed.

Workers at the plant earlier said Martin was employed there. One of the employees says he recognized Martin as the gunman, adding he had a "pistol with a laser."

