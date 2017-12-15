Gun stolen from inside of a Baker police officer's home

BAKER - Police are investigating a theft at a Baker Police officer's home after thieves stole a gun and a pair of tennis shoes.

"It's a loss for the Baker Police Department and hopefully it won't be long before we can recover it," Police Chief Carl Dunn said.

According to police, the burglary occurred early Thursday morning, when the thieves broke in through a window of the apartment unit.

"Any weapon that's stolen is dangerous, but it's more so a big concern of ours because we take every concern and we take every safety that we can," Dunn said. "I guess leaving it locked in his apartment, he felt as if it was safe right there."

Last month, thieves broke the window of a Baker police unit and got away with a tactical vest and rifle. The rifle was later recovered in New Orleans, however they are still looking for the vest.

"The only thing we can do is ask our officers to be vigilant when it comes to protecting, securing their weapons, and even your home at this time," Dunn said.