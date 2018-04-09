68°
Gun among items stolen in Meadow Crossing home burglary

Monday, April 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a suspect that broke into a home and stole several items including a gun.

The burglary occurred at a home in the 300 block of Meadow Crossing on Thursday. Deputies say the crime happened while the homeowner was out of town.

Video footage shows the suspect outside of the home the day before in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a backpack. Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

