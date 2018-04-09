68°
Latest Weather Blog
Gun among items stolen in Meadow Crossing home burglary
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a suspect that broke into a home and stole several items including a gun.
The burglary occurred at a home in the 300 block of Meadow Crossing on Thursday. Deputies say the crime happened while the homeowner was out of town.
Video footage shows the suspect outside of the home the day before in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a backpack. Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day