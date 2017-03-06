Gulf Shores alcohol ban in effect for Spring Break

Photo: Local 15 TV

GULF SHORES, Ala. - A Spring Break alcohol ban went into effect in Gulf Shores over the weekend, meaning there's no alcohol allowed past the dunes at any Gulf Shores beaches.

This year marks the second time the area has instituted the ban after last year's Spring Break got out of hand, leading to the arrest of several unruly college students.

According to Local 15 News, an Oklahoma State student was run down and killed by a drunk driver on the beach road four years ago. Since that incident, several locals now go the extra mile to keep visiting college students safe over the break.

Duane and Robin Davis own a beach home near the site of the incident. This is why they, along with others at their church, started handing out post cards to spring breakers when they arrive in town.

"We would rescue them anywhere they get caught or feel uncomfortable or if they get out and have too much to drink and don't want to get on the road and even if when we see them walking the roads and we can tell they are under the influence we talk to them get them off the roads and get them back to where they are safe," Duane Davis said.

The alcohol ban will last from now throughout the duration of the Spring Break holiday.