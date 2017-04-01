82°
Gulf Coast oil lease sale public meetings scheduled

April 01, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The federal government will hold five public meetings around the Gulf Coast to get comments about air quality modeling and analysis for proposed region-wide oil lease sales next year.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy management says the modeling results have not yet been reviewed.

The open house-style meetings April 25 through May 1 also will take comments on other aspects of a draft environmental impact statement .

They'll run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 outside New Orleans, April 27 in Houston, May 1 in Pensacola, Florida; May 2 in Mobile, Alabama; and May 3 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Comments may also be mailed to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management or sent through the regulations.gov web portal, under Docket No. BOEM-2017-0001.

The 45-day comment period ends May 15.

