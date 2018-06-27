87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gulf Coast beaches popular among La. travelers flagged for sea lice

3 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 June 27, 2018 9:36 AM June 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WKRG

PENSACOLA - Florida beaches that act as popular destinations for Louisiana residents are crawling with sea lice.

According to WKRG, purple flags were seen flying over Pensacola beaches Tuesday. The article quotes experts as saying that sea lice are really the larvae of marine life, like jellyfish.

Even with the flag warning, many beachgoers still go into the water.

"Every now and then I'd get a little itch or something," Eric Clevenger said. "Or a little burn feeling like an itch, but that's it."

Another woman said lifeguards gave her some helpful advice.

"Not to go above your knee length in the water," Monica Kapatch said. "We stayed close to shore and we were fine."

If someone does come in contact with sea lice, experts say to wash your swimsuit and dry it under high heat. To help with the itchiness, experts advise using calamine lotion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days