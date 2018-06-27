Latest Weather Blog
Gulf Coast beaches popular among La. travelers flagged for sea lice
PENSACOLA - Florida beaches that act as popular destinations for Louisiana residents are crawling with sea lice.
According to WKRG, purple flags were seen flying over Pensacola beaches Tuesday. The article quotes experts as saying that sea lice are really the larvae of marine life, like jellyfish.
Even with the flag warning, many beachgoers still go into the water.
"Every now and then I'd get a little itch or something," Eric Clevenger said. "Or a little burn feeling like an itch, but that's it."
Another woman said lifeguards gave her some helpful advice.
"Not to go above your knee length in the water," Monica Kapatch said. "We stayed close to shore and we were fine."
If someone does come in contact with sea lice, experts say to wash your swimsuit and dry it under high heat. To help with the itchiness, experts advise using calamine lotion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to discuss half-cent sales tax to help improve BR traffic
-
One injured in shooting on St. Gerard Ave.
-
Collection issues continue for Republic Services in Ascension Parish
-
New tax initiative to be introduced at Metro Council Wednesday
-
Business considered total loss after Monday night fire