Gulf Coast beaches popular among La. travelers flagged for sea lice

Photo: WKRG

PENSACOLA - Florida beaches that act as popular destinations for Louisiana residents are crawling with sea lice.

According to WKRG, purple flags were seen flying over Pensacola beaches Tuesday. The article quotes experts as saying that sea lice are really the larvae of marine life, like jellyfish.

Even with the flag warning, many beachgoers still go into the water.

"Every now and then I'd get a little itch or something," Eric Clevenger said. "Or a little burn feeling like an itch, but that's it."

Another woman said lifeguards gave her some helpful advice.

"Not to go above your knee length in the water," Monica Kapatch said. "We stayed close to shore and we were fine."

If someone does come in contact with sea lice, experts say to wash your swimsuit and dry it under high heat. To help with the itchiness, experts advise using calamine lotion.