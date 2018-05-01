74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Guilty plea in fatal 2016 Lamborghini crash

4 hours 14 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 May 01, 2018 6:07 AM May 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide nearly two years after crashing a Lamborghini into a New Orleans floodwall, killing his 23-year-old passenger.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Adams is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison after Monday's guilty plea. New Orleans media reports that the judge in the case said the family of victim Kristi Lirette agreed to a 10-year sentence for Adams, with five years of that suspended.

Formal sentencing is set for June 22.

Lirette's relatives will have an opportunity to deliver victim-impact statements then. New Orleans police said Adams had a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent and had been traveling at speeds up to 118 mph (190 kph) before the May 4, 2016, crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days