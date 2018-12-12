56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Guilty plea in $3,000 robbery at a Louisiana Walmart

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty to a robbery that netted him $3,000 at a Louisiana Walmart.
  
The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says in a Wednesday news release that 22-year-old Terry Madison III pleaded guilty to a federal robbery charge in connection with an April robbery at a Walmart Supercenter in Hammond. Prosecutors said Madison walked into the Walmart Money Center in the store and passed a note to the cashier, demanding money. He reached into his waist band to imply that he had a firearm. He escaped with $3,000 in cash.
  
Sentencing is set for March 12. As a result of Tuesday's guilty plea, Madison could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

