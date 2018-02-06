Guilty plea in $116,000 scam at Louisiana Supreme Court

Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS- A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to enriching herself at the expense of the state's highest court.



A news release from New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says 38-year-old Misty Corb of Mereaux pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of identity theft.



Corb is a former payroll supervisor for Louisiana's Supreme Court in New Orleans. She was arrested after investigators accused her of creating phony requests for payments for temporary judicial assignments on behalf of four retired judges. She directed more than $116,000 into accounts she controlled.



Cannizzaro's office says Corb arranged 28 fraudulent payments between April 29, 2016, and Feb. 24, 2017.



The release says a four-year prison sentence was suspended. She has repaid $70,000 and still must repay more than $46,000.