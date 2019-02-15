Guilty plea connected to officer's shooting can't be undone

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man's effort to take back his guilty plea to charges related to a 2016 shooting that left a Louisiana law officer severely wounded has been denied in federal court.

Jarvis Hardy had pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges. His plea deal included the dropping of an attempted murder charge and a major firearms charge in the shooting of federal task force member Stephen Arnold.

Hardy's motion said he accepted the deal and a negotiated 35-year sentence because he faced a minimum 45-year sentence if convicted as charged. He asked to withdraw the plea because subsequent changes in federal law could mean a lower sentence.

Prosecutors said Hardy made the deal knowingly and it should stand. Court records show his motion to withdraw the plea was denied Thursday.