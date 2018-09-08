Guatemalan man arrested for human trafficking and rape

FARMERVILLE, LA- An illegal Guatemala man is arrested on Human trafficking and rape charges Friday in Farmerville Louisiana.

Nicholas Asig, 31 was arrested Friday by State Police. He was being investigated by multiple law enforcement including FBI and Homeland security.

Louisiana State victims unit received a tip Thursday about a possible victim of Sex Trafficking. The female victim and Asig were both in the country illegally. The victim was brought to safety and Asig arrested.

Nicholas Asig was booked into Union Parish Prison Detention Center on human trafficking, 2nd-degree rape, and molestation of a juvenile. His bond is set at 1.2 million dollars.