Guatemala volcano's death toll raised to 75
EL RODEO, Guatemala (AP) - Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Sciences has raised the death toll from Sunday's eruption of the Volcano of Fire to 75.
Authorities have not offered any estimate of how many people might still be missing.
The institute says only 23 of the recovered bodies have been identified so far. The searing hot volcanic material that covered communities near the volcano left many of the bodies unrecognizable so DNA testing or other methods will be necessary for identification.
