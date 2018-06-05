69°
Guatemala volcano's death toll raised to 75

2 hours 4 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 9:23 PM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a cloud of ash, as seen from Escuintla, Guatemala, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, via ABC News.
EL RODEO, Guatemala (AP) - Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Sciences has raised the death toll from Sunday's eruption of the Volcano of Fire to 75.
  
Authorities have not offered any estimate of how many people might still be missing.
  
The institute says only 23 of the recovered bodies have been identified so far. The searing hot volcanic material that covered communities near the volcano left many of the bodies unrecognizable so DNA testing or other methods will be necessary for identification.
