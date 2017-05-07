'Guardians' sequel has big opening on slow weekend

This image released by Disney-Marvel shows Zoe Saldana, from left, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in a scene from, "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2." (Disney-Marvel via AP)

NEW YORK - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" rocketed to an estimated $145 million debut. It kicked off Hollywood's summer movie season with something the movie business has been lacking: a sequel more successful than the original.

Studio estimates released Sunday said James Gunn's second "Guardians" film opened 54 percent higher than the 2014 runaway hit. That release debuted with $94 million in its first weekend.

Once a little-known, oddball property in Marvel's vault, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" have grown into one of the comic-book factory's biggest brands.

The Walt Disney Co. validated "Guardians," too, by moving it to the first weekend in May, the start of the lucrative summer movie season.

Fearing the might of "Guardians," no other major studio releases debuted over the weekend.



Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers also are included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.



1. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," $145 million ($124 million international).



2. "The Fate of the Furious," $8.5 million.



3. "The Boss Baby," $6.2 million.



4. "How to Be a Latin Lover," $5.3 million.



5. "Beauty and the Beast," $4.9 million.



6. "The Circle," $4 million.



7. "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," $3.2 million.



8. "Gifted," $2.1 million.



9 "Going in Style," $1.9 million.



10. "Smurfs: The Lost Village," $1.8 million.