Guard, visitor arrested for having drugs at Angola

ANGOLA – A guard and a visitor at the notorious state pen are facing charges for, on separate occasions, trying to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Details of the arrests were released Tuesday. State prison officials said the smuggling operations were busted within 24 hours – the most recent was Monday.

On Monday, authorities said a corrections cadet who just joined the force had marijuana and ecstasy pills in her car on the compound. Shakitta Anderson of Gloster Mississippi was fired and arrested. She was hired at the prison on May 1.

Sunday, a woman from Baton Rouge smuggled fake marijuana into the visitor's area, the prison said. Tiffany Johnson was caught and arrested.

Prison officials said there could be additional arrests.

