Guard in training arrested at Louisiana state prison

JACKSON - A prison cadet was arrested Wednesday after it was learned he was paid to smuggle contraband into the Dixon Correctional Institute in East Feliciana Parish.

According to the Department of Corrections, 23-year-old Kelvin Smith was allegedly paid by an inmate to smuggle cigarette lighters and tobacco into the prison. Smith admitted to the crime after he was taken in for questioning, according to a DOC spokesperson.

He'll be booked into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on one count of malfeasance in office.

Smith had been employed at the prison since July. He was immediately fired Wednesday.