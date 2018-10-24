71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Guard in training arrested at Louisiana state prison

1 hour 32 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 5:18 PM October 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON - A prison cadet was arrested Wednesday after it was learned he was paid to smuggle contraband into the Dixon Correctional Institute in East Feliciana Parish.

According to the Department of Corrections, 23-year-old Kelvin Smith was allegedly paid by an inmate to smuggle cigarette lighters and tobacco into the prison. Smith admitted to the crime after he was taken in for questioning, according to a DOC spokesperson.

He'll be booked into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on one count of malfeasance in office.

Smith had been employed at the prison since July. He was immediately fired Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days