Guard at Louisiana's maximum-security prison arrested

Photo: Monroe News Star

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A routine shakedown at Louisiana's maximum-security prison has resulted in the arrest of a guard accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the facility.

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, says 21-year-old Sherrell Doss, of Roxie, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday at the start of her shift at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Authorities say investigators found .5 grams of marijuana in Doss' vehicle. Department spokesman Ken Pastorick says the probe is part of an ongoing effort to combat contraband in the state's prison system.

Doss, who's worked at the prison since April 2017, faces one count each of introduction of contraband and simple possession of a Schedule I drug. It's unknown if Doss, who resigned during the investigation, has an attorney.