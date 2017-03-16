Growth among recovery in Livingston Parish; Car dealer breaks ground Thursday

DENHAM SPRINGS – Growth is occurring among flood recovery in Livingston Parish.

Thursday, All Start Automotive broke ground on its new Nissan dealership just outside Juban Crossing. All Star is moving its Nissan dealership from Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge to the new, state-of-the-art facility on Juban Road in Livingston Parish.

The showroom will be the third All Star dealership in Livingston Parish – already, the group has a Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep location along with a Ford sales operation there.

Owners have plans to open a Kia dealership in Livingston Parish later in 2017, too.

The Nissan dealership will open in the fall, owners said.