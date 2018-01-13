Groups sue to block construction of Louisiana oil pipeline

Photo: Lafayette Travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a bid to block construction of a 162-mile-long crude oil pipeline across south Louisiana, including the environmentally fragile Atchafalaya (Uh-CHAF-uh-LY-uh) Basin river swamp.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday claims the Corps violated the Clean Water Act and other laws when it approved a permit for the Bayou Bridge Pipeline project in December.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners plans to build the pipeline from Lake Charles to St. James Parish. The same company built the controversial Dakota Access pipeline.

A spokesman for the Corps' New Orleans district says he can't comment on pending litigation. Col. Michael Clancy, the district's commander, said in a statement last month that the Corps neither supports nor opposes the project.