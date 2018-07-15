91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Groups expanding artificial reef in SW Louisiana lake

Source: Associated Press
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Several groups are getting together to expand a popular fishing spot created five years ago in a southwest Louisiana lake.
  
Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana says they and other groups will be adding 2,000 tons of limestone or crushed concrete next to the Brad Vincent reef in the middle of Calcasieu Lake.
  
That will expand the 6-acre reef to 9 or 10 acres.
  
The work starting Tuesday will be the association's fourth reef project in Calcasieu Lake and its 23rd statewide.
  
Partners in the project include the association's national habitat program, called the Building Conservation Trust, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and DLS Energy.
