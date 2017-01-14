Groups celebrate 10-year mark of La. restaurant smoking ban

BATON ROUGE - Anti-smoking groups are touting the 10-year anniversary of Louisiana's law banning smoking in restaurants, schools and workplaces.



The law, known as the Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act, took effect in January 2007. It has exemptions that continue today for smoking in bars and casinos, but allowed local municipalities to enact tougher policies. Many of the state's larger cities, including New Orleans, Hammond, Monroe and Alexandria have done so.



The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living continues to seek a statewide ban on smoking in bars and casinos. Tonia Moore, director of the campaign, said in a statement that more than 30 states have such bans.



The Kaiser Family Foundation says 21.9 percent of Louisiana adults smoke, compared to a national average of 16.8 percent.