Group pushing for City of St. George hands in petition with more than 14,000 signatures

BATON ROUGE - More than 5,000 pieces of paper brought in in nine bankers boxes are being time stamped at the registrar's office. Each piece contains signatures for the St. George petition.

"Over 14,500 different registered voters signed their name on this and said, 'We want the right to be able to vote to determine our future,'" said St. George Leader Lionel Rainey III. "So it's a big day, it's an exciting day. It's been a lot of hard work."

This petition comes after the movement failed once before. In 2015, the first petition got thrown out of court after the group fell 71 valid signatures short.

"Last time they turned in more than they needed, but there were at least 5,000 signatures that were invalid... So we're anxious to see and examine those signatures and make sure there's no fraud as there were involved last time," Better Together representative Michael Beychok said.

Better Together was created as a response to the St. George movement and will be involved in vetting the signatures.

"Everything that comes out of that group is half-truths or just complete inaccurate statements," Rainey said .

Animosity aside, it will be a long time before the movement sees any movement. Not only does the registrar have to verify every signature, the petition will have to take a back seat to the upcoming midterm elections.

"It could take a while," Parish Registrar Steve Raborn said. "We don't know exactly, but it could take several months."