Group plans to build affordable homes in Mid City

BATON ROUGE - Volunteers with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance gathered at an empty lot on the corner of 24th Street and Laurel Street Saturday morning.

They hammered wooden stakes into the ground, with painted messages attached, spelling out what residents like about that area of the city.

"When you put love, investment and care in an area, you can see it grow," said Marlee Pittman, with Mid City Redevelopment Alliance.

The alliance plans to build homes on the lot for families who need them but can't afford to buy a home.

"This street will be filled with six new beautiful homes... Affordable homes for families," Pittman said.

Volunteer Lisa Cosse works at Sacred Heart Catholic School located right around the corner from the vacant lot. She says the school has strong ties to this neighborhood, having opened in 1929.

"We believe this project is the beginning of a new chapter for the Sacred Heart neighborhood and Mid City," Cosse said.

The alliance is planning to finish the six homes and have families living in them before the end of next year.