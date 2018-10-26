Group of residents fighting crime in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A group of Baton Rouge residents is teaming up to fight crime in their neighborhood.

Pearl Porter, Laynette Allen, and Tommy Campbell formed the 70805 Call to Action Team.

"We got some good running backs, some good defensive ends, and some good tacklers out there to tackle the problem we have in this community," said Porter.

Police say the 70805 zip code section of town, covering Northwest Baton Rouge, has a higher than average crime rate. Action Team members say its time for a change.

"As a citizen and as a person of this community, I hold us responsible," said Allen.

Their action plan also calls for improving schools in the 70805 and holding their neighbors accountable for keeping the community litter-free.

The 70805 Call for Action Team's first meeting is at Baton Rouge Community College on November 1st at 6 p.m.