Group: New Orleans inmates held months after sentences end

NEW ORLEANS - Two New Orleans inmates held in a north Louisiana jail well past the time their sentences ended could be released as early as Friday.



However, attorneys for inmate advocates say they believe there are others in the same predicament at the East Carroll Parish jail, where some New Orleans inmates are being held due to short staff at the notoriously violent New Orleans lockup.



The Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center said Thursday it filed lawsuits on behalf of Jessie Crittindon and Eddie Copelin. Both were eligible for release, based on time served after they were convicted - Copelin in December, Crittindon in August.



State corrections officials said they only received the paperwork to order the men's release Thursday. Barring any complications, both were set for release Friday.