95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Group at university billed as safe space for white students

1 hour 17 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 3:16 PM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Diamondback
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - A group called "White Awake" at the University of Maryland's Counseling Center is seeking to serve as a safe space for white students to discuss race.
  
Citing a news release, WJZ-TV reported Friday that the group seeks to promote anti-racism and help white students become more culturally competent, but a promotional flyer for the group has some questioning its intentions.
  
A flyer posted on social media reads: "Do you sometimes feel uncomfortable and confused before, during, or after interactions with racial and ethnic minorities?"
  
The counseling center has announced that they'll stop using the flyer, noting that it wasn't clear enough in conveying the group's purpose of promoting anti-racism and becoming a better ally. The counseling center also said they're open to changing the group's name.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days