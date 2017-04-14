Group accused of attacking woman with gun, knife and bat

Image: Marlexis Cork (left) and Ebony Shearill (right)

BATON ROUGE – Two women were arrested after police say they attacked two people outside an apartment complex last month.

According to arrest documents, the crime happened around 12:46 a.m. on March 25 outside an apartment complex on Denham Street.

A victim told police that Ebony Shearill tried to stab her with a knife, then used that knife to slash all four tires on her car. The victim added that Shearill used a baseball bat to smash her car windshield, break the passenger mirror and dent the driver’s side door.

The victim said Marlexis Cork struck her with a bat several times. During the attack the victim fell to the ground and the third attacker fired a gun several times at her.

The victim said she has known Shearill and Cork for five years and was able to identify them as her attackers using photographs. Both women were arrested Thursday.

Shearill was charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property. Cork was charged with principal to attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Shearill and Cork were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.