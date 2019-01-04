49°
Grounded ship blocking Mississippi River near New Orleans

3 hours 10 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 January 04, 2019 1:25 PM January 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard says it's working to move a large vessel that has blocked off the Mississippi River near New Orleans Friday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 837-foot UK-flagged ship ran aground along the river around 8:30 a.m. Friday and has backed up a queue of about 50 vessels trying to move in or out of the river.

The Coast Guard says the number of ships trying to pass is greater than usual due to the dense fog affecting travel this week.

There are currently no reports of injuries or environmental impacts.

The incident is under investigation.

