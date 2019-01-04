Grounded ship blocking Mississippi River near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard says it's working to move a large vessel that has blocked off the Mississippi River near New Orleans Friday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 837-foot UK-flagged ship ran aground along the river around 8:30 a.m. Friday and has backed up a queue of about 50 vessels trying to move in or out of the river.

The Coast Guard says the number of ships trying to pass is greater than usual due to the dense fog affecting travel this week.

There are currently no reports of injuries or environmental impacts.

The incident is under investigation.