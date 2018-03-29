60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Groundbreaking held for $14M Bollinger Canopy of Peace

3 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, March 29 2018 Mar 29, 2018 March 29, 2018 6:40 AM March 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A groundbreaking was held for the $14 million Bollinger Canopy of Peace, which will serve as the defining architectural feature of the National World War II Museum and the newest distinctive addition to the New Orleans skyline.

News outlets report that work began on the bright white canopy that will be about a dozen stories high on Wednesday. The edifice was designed as a visually unifying feature for buildings that make up the museum.

It'll partially shade the interior of the museum's six-acre campus during the day and be programmed with colored lighting. The canopy's architect, Bart Voorsanger, says he wanted the design to represent the notion of peace through strength. He says two of the four legs come together before they contact the earth, creating an asymmetry that signifies the complexity of the path to peace

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days