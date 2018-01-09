52°
Groundbreaking for I-10 widening set for this week
BATON ROUGE- Interstate 10 from Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish to Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish will be widened after a ribbon cutting ceremony this week.
It's unclear when actual construction will begin. The seven mile stretch of interstate is often congested during rush hour.
DOTD officials in previous interviews have said construction could last 2-1/2 years.
