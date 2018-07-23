Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Terrace Ave. interchange project

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards, DOTD and area elected officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of construction on a new interstate off-ramp near downtown.

The $8.8 million project creates a Terrace Avenue off-ramp from Interstate 110 South that starts over Myrtle Avenue and continues over Julia Street before meeting Terrace.

Edwards said responding to traffic and road problems is “a top commitment and priority for my administration, and the I-110 corridor is vital to both East Baton Rouge Parish and the state.”

“DOTD and the community of East Baton Rouge Parish have been working together for the last several years to find appropriate solutions to the traffic issues along the interstate system in this region," Edwards said.

A news release called the construction a "significant safety project" because it eliminates the need to cross three lanes of traffic to exit at Washington Street. Construction will begin on Aug. 23 and is expected to be completed by next July.