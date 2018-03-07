43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grocery delivery service launching in the capital area

11 hours 36 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, March 07 2018 Mar 7, 2018 March 07, 2018 11:49 AM March 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Residents tired of making frequent trips to the store will soon have a new, easier way to get all of their groceries.

A spokesperson for Instacart, a service that takes your shopping list and delivers the items straight to your home, is making its way to Baton Rouge and the surrounding area this week.

Starting Thursday, the service will begin delivering groceries to more than 188,000 households across the capital area. Customers will be able to order items from stores including Rouses, Petco, CVS, Albertsons, and Costco.

You can find a list of supported areas below:

Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Zeeland Place, Port Vincent, Dennis Mills, Geismar, Dutchtown, Brittany, Duplessis, Prairieville, Hobart, St. Amant, Acy, St. Gabriel, Walker, Inniswold, Westminster, Acadian Place, Merrydale, Monticello, Park Forest, Old Jefferson, Shenandoah, and West River Oaks.

More info can be found HERE.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days