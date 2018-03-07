Grocery delivery service launching in the capital area

BATON ROUGE - Residents tired of making frequent trips to the store will soon have a new, easier way to get all of their groceries.

A spokesperson for Instacart, a service that takes your shopping list and delivers the items straight to your home, is making its way to Baton Rouge and the surrounding area this week.

Starting Thursday, the service will begin delivering groceries to more than 188,000 households across the capital area. Customers will be able to order items from stores including Rouses, Petco, CVS, Albertsons, and Costco.

You can find a list of supported areas below:

Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Zeeland Place, Port Vincent, Dennis Mills, Geismar, Dutchtown, Brittany, Duplessis, Prairieville, Hobart, St. Amant, Acy, St. Gabriel, Walker, Inniswold, Westminster, Acadian Place, Merrydale, Monticello, Park Forest, Old Jefferson, Shenandoah, and West River Oaks.

More info can be found HERE.